2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol

FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say
Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to First District residents who own a Hyundai...
Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents who own a Hyundai or Kia
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies