16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing

Denasha Melton
Denasha Melton(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Feb. 13 to help find missing 16-year-old Denasha Melton.

She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 140 pounds, with red hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was dropped off at school by her father and did not return home.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Police said Melton is a habitual runaway.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see or know where she may be.

Denasha Melton
Denasha Melton(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

