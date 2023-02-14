17-year-old dies from injuries in Litchfield car crash

LITCHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Litchfield teen was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to Litchfield Fire & Rescue, they were called to the car accident around noon on Monday.

When they arrived, they requested assistance from Erhart-York Township Fire Department, a post from the department said.

The 17-year-old victim was trapped in the car, Litchfield fire said.

They called for a helicopter to meet them at the firehouse, according to officials, bringing more advanced medical personnel and equipment.

Once the teen was freed, life saving measures were taken, meeting the helicopter crew from Cleveland Clinic.

Unfortunately, the department said the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The car struck in the crash was parked and unoccupied.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Litchfield fire, with speed thought to be a factor.

“Big thank you to the civilians who started initial patient care after calling 911, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office deputies and dispatchers, our mutual aid partners at Erhart-York Fire Department, the Medina Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol and the crew of Clinic 3,” Litchfield fire said in a Facebook post. “Also, a huge thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital who made arrangements for the family to be able to see the victim in a dignified manner once we arrived at the hospital. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of today’s victim.”

