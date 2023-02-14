19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring heavy rain, thunderstorm threat; record-heat and high winds Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Widespread rain will move into our area from the southwest, making for a very wet day.

Embedded thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early-evening hours.

Some storms may produce strong, gusty winds.

Speaking of winds, tonight will be quite windy with gusts around 40 mph.

Winds will continue to pick up tomorrow, gusting upwards of 50 mph.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday.

WIND ADVISORY expanded for Wednesday. It now includes Cleveland and counties basically along and west of I-71 through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible and may lead to some tree damage and power outages. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ch7ThvI8fB — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) February 14, 2023

Because of these warm, southerly winds, temperatures will be significantly warmer-than-normal on Wednesday.

Expect highs near 70 degrees.

Current record highs for tomorrow are in the mid 60s.

If the forecast holds, Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, and New Philadelphia will surely challenge records on Wednesday afternoon.

In the short-term, this evening will be fairly quiet early but numerous scattered showers will move through our area between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Skies will gradually clear Wednesday morning, and coupled with high winds, this will allow for very efficient warming.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts though!

Friday will be sharply colder with highs only in the upper 20s and periods of lake effect snow.

