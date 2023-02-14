2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring heavy rain, thunderstorm threat; record-heat and high winds Wednesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Widespread rain will move into our area from the southwest, making for a very wet day.

Embedded thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early-evening hours.

Some storms may produce strong, gusty winds.

Speaking of winds, tonight will be quite windy with gusts around 40 mph.

Winds will continue to pick up tomorrow, gusting upwards of 50 mph.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday.

Because of these warm, southerly winds, temperatures will be significantly warmer-than-normal on Wednesday.

Expect highs near 70 degrees.

Current record highs for tomorrow are in the mid 60s.

If the forecast holds, Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, and New Philadelphia will surely challenge records on Wednesday afternoon.

In the short-term, this evening will be fairly quiet early but numerous scattered showers will move through our area between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Skies will gradually clear Wednesday morning, and coupled with high winds, this will allow for very efficient warming.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts though!

Friday will be sharply colder with highs only in the upper 20s and periods of lake effect snow.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday for heavy rain and severe storm threat
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday for heavy rain and severe storm threat
19 First Alert Forecast February 13th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast February 13th, 2023
Good chance for record warmth Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Spring-like feel the next few days; possible record warmth Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Spring-like feel the next few days; possible record warmth Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Spring-like feel the next few days; possible record warmth Wednesday