2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Huntmere Avenue
Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child turns himself in
A White House official says a leading theory is that the objects shot down were "benign"...
White House says balloons were possibly benign
Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
LIVE: Biden speaks to National Association of Counties
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Yellen warns of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised