2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron-Canton Airport celebrates Allegiant Air first flight to Nashville

The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway
The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway(Allegiant Air)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-Canton Airport is hosting a gate party to celebrate an inaugural flight to Nashville International Airport, according to a press release.

The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway, the release says.

Officials say the airport is celebrating the airline’s first nonstop flight to Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Huntmere Avenue
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
John Jordan III
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021
Cleveland Metroparks Police Department naming puppies
Cleveland Metroparks Police Department welcomes 2 new puppies
Valley City fire
Medina County family escapes house fire