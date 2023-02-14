Akron-Canton Airport celebrates Allegiant Air first flight to Nashville
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron-Canton Airport is hosting a gate party to celebrate an inaugural flight to Nashville International Airport, according to a press release.
The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway, the release says.
Officials say the airport is celebrating the airline’s first nonstop flight to Nashville.
