Akron Public Schools Superintendent resigns effective March 4

Christine Fowler Mack resigns
Christine Fowler Mack resigns(Anthony Gray agrayphoto.com | WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack resigned Monday, according to a press release from the district.

Her resignation will be effective as of March 4.

The school district said it is a mutual agreement that allows Fowler Mack the opportunity to pursue new endeavors and the board to appoint new leadership for the Akron Schools.

Mary Outley, current Executive Director of Elementary Education, will serve as the Interm Superintendent until the new Superintendent is hired.

The district and the school board released the following statements regarding Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack’s resignation:

