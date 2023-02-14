2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron sees ‘no indication’ of environmental impact from East Palestine train derailment, officials say

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio were still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron, Summit County, and Summit County Public Health shared a joint statement to inform Akron residents that tests have shown “no indication” that the air and water have been impacted by the events of the East Palestine train derailments.

A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying vinyl chloride derailed on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, which is approximately 67 miles southeast of Akron, on the Pennsylvania border.

Railroad and state authorities began a controlled release and burn of the vinyl chloride on Feb. 6 in an effort to avoid an explosion.

The plume from the burn has since dissipated, and all train cars that were previously damaged train cars have been cleared away.

Since these events, Akron officials said the city and county have been asked about the potential environmental impacts to the air quality and water supply.

”While this was a major life disrupting event for those who live in that area, the air pollution from the events was transported to the south and east by the winds,” said Sam Rubens, Administrator of the local air agency, Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, a service of Summit County Public Health. “We live about 60 miles west and north of the scene, so no air pollution was brought our way. We have no concerns about the pollutants locally. There is no action that needs to be taken by our local residents.”

“In Summit County, our water supply and air quality are tested daily,” said County Executive Ilene Shapiro.  “There is no indication that our water or air have been impacted by the events in East Palestine.  We continue to stay in contact with Summit County Public Health, who do an exceptional job of keeping us all safe and healthy.”

The city of Akron told residents that the risk of contamination from the East Palestine train derailment is “extremely low” because Akron’s source of drinking water is from the upper Cuyahoga River Watershed within the Great Lakes Basin.

According to the city, its Water Supply Bureau performs regular testing of the City’s drinking water reservoirs, tributary streams and 24/7/365 monitoring of the tap water before it flows to homes and businesses.

“While this accident has greatly impacted those in the East Palestine area, we have no indication that its impact has reached the Akron community,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan stated. “We will of course continue to monitor the situation and our water supply carefully, as we always do, to make sure the high quality of our supply is maintained.”

East Palestine
John Jordan III
