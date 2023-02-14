Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bodies of the two men found in Lake Erie, off the East 55th Street Marina, have been identified as the men who went missing after leaving a family gathering.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Elce Malik-Bey, 44, (who officially changed his name from Andre Thomas), and Raymond Lumpkin, 45. Their cause of death remains under investigation.

Metroparks police officers located both bodies Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police officers, Malik-Bey and Lumpkin were last seen on Feb. 10. when they left a family gathering to go fishing at the East 55th Street Marina.

They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey ((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the marina by Metroparks police officers this weekend.

Raymond Lumpkin ((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told 19 News the key was in the ignition, the car was running, both men’s cell phones were inside, and their fishing poles were found near the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

