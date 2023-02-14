2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bodies of the two men found in Lake Erie, off the East 55th Street Marina, have been identified as the men who went missing after leaving a family gathering.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Elce Malik-Bey, 44, (who officially changed his name from Andre Thomas), and Raymond Lumpkin, 45. Their cause of death remains under investigation.

Metroparks police officers located both bodies Monday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police officers, Malik-Bey and Lumpkin were last seen on Feb. 10. when they left a family gathering to go fishing at the East 55th Street Marina.

They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey
Elce Malik-Bey((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the marina by Metroparks police officers this weekend.

Car belonging to missing Cleveland men found at East 55th Street Marina
Raymond Lumpkin
Raymond Lumpkin((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told 19 News the key was in the ignition, the car was running, both men’s cell phones were inside, and their fishing poles were found near the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Operation North Star
Northern Ohio sees 145 fugitives arrested in U.S. Marshal Service operation
Huntmere Avenue
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
John Jordan III
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021
The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway
Akron-Canton Airport celebrates Allegiant Air first flight to Nashville