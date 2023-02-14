Browns install new turf field at Berea’s Lou Groza Field

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Monday night that they would be installing a new turf field at the Lou Groza Field this spring, according to the press release.

The team made the announcement at the Berea City School District board meeting that the field will be made of ForeverLawn high-quality synthetic turf, according to the press release.

Officials say this marks the 14th field surface provided to Ohio schools and communities by the Browns.

The field donation was made possible by the Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back, since the team’s long-term field initiative launched seven years ago, the press release says.

Officials say construction will begin in April and is expected to be finished in June.

“This is an incredible gift to the Titans community,” said Tracy Wheeler, Berea City School District Superintendent.

“We are so excited and appreciative of the Cleveland Browns’ generosity. This partnership is a big win for our community,” Wheeler said.

Previously, the Lou Groza Titans Youth Football program has received equipment donations from the Browns, including a contribution through the HELMETS program this past December during Browns Give Back’s “10 Days of Giving” that provided $25,000 of new five-star helmets to the organization, officials say.

All of the donated fields are for multi-sport use and a re a resource to further engage athletes and students, the press release says.

