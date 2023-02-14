2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton police seek information on deadly shooting

Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a 33-year-old man was gunned down early Tuesday in a hallway.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at a home located on 8th Street NE.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Adrian Armstead, of Canton.

Officers said they found Armstead with gunshot wounds in a hallway.

Fire crews took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where police said he died.

There’s no word at this time about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (330) 489-3144.

