Canton police seek information on deadly shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a 33-year-old man was gunned down early Tuesday in a hallway.

The deadly shooting happened just after midnight at a home located on 8th Street NE.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Adrian Armstead, of Canton.

Officers said they found Armstead with gunshot wounds in a hallway.

Fire crews took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where police said he died.

There’s no word at this time about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (330) 489-3144.

