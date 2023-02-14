City of Cleveland budget hearing schedule set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland budget hearing schedule has been set and is ready to start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., a press release says.

The proposed General Fund Operating Budget for 2023 is $710.7 million, and the total citywide budget is $1.95 billion, the release says.

Officials say the hearings for Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget estimate will last two weeks.

The hearings will open with the presentation of the Mayor’s Transmittal Letter, according to the release.

Officials say the hearings will see each city department have a session in front of City Council to review 2022 and discuss the 2023 budget.

The release says that ahead of the Department of Public Safety’s session, the department released annual reports for 2022 for all four of its divisions, which are available on their website.

All hearings will be streaming live on TV20 and on Cleveland City Council’s YouTube channel.

