Cleveland Metroparks Police Department welcomes 2 new puppies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Police needs help naming two puppies, according to a press release.

The newly-welcomed puppies, a male Belgian Malinois and a male German Shepherd, need names before they can start their training, the release says.

Officials say the police department is welcoming public opinion on the naming of the two puppies.

Three pairs of names are available to vote on:

Rip and Fury

Kato and Rocco

Maddox and Dodger

Those interested must donate in order to cast their vote.

Voting will be open for the next two weeks, the release says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.