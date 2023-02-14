Cleveland Metroparks Police Department welcomes 2 new puppies
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Police needs help naming two puppies, according to a press release.
The newly-welcomed puppies, a male Belgian Malinois and a male German Shepherd, need names before they can start their training, the release says.
Officials say the police department is welcoming public opinion on the naming of the two puppies.
Three pairs of names are available to vote on:
- Rip and Fury
- Kato and Rocco
- Maddox and Dodger
Those interested must donate in order to cast their vote.
Voting will be open for the next two weeks, the release says.
