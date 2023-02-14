Cleveland native Jonathan Gannon named head coach of NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Gannon, a native of Cleveland and a graduate of Saint Ignatius, was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.

Welcome to the Valley, Coach!



We’ve agreed to terms with Jonathan Gannon to become our next head coach! pic.twitter.com/jDp9MezorO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2023

Gannon, 40, leaves the Philadelphia Eagles where he was defensive coordinator.

Jonathan Gannon 2 weeks ago: “Philly is keeping me… Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”



Gannon today: Becomes the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals



This feels like an @OldTakesExposed moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/j3XZdYHp1U — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) February 14, 2023

He has never been a head coach at any level and replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after going 28-37-1 in 4 seasons with the Cardinals.

Gannon was a three-sport athlete at Saint Ignatius, winning a state championship in basketball as a point guard, a district champion as a hurdler in track, and was also a standout wide receiver and defensive back.

Congratulations to Jonathan Gannon ’01 as he has been named the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals! He becomes the first Saint Ignatius alumnus to become an NFL head coach! We interviewed Gannon in August about the legendary career of Coach Chuck Kyle ’69! #GoCats #AMDG pic.twitter.com/ZUwFTru1nL — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) February 14, 2023

A press conference is planned for Thursday in Arizona.

