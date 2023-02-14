Cleveland native Jonathan Gannon named head coach of NFL’s Arizona Cardinals
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Gannon, a native of Cleveland and a graduate of Saint Ignatius, was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.
Gannon, 40, leaves the Philadelphia Eagles where he was defensive coordinator.
He has never been a head coach at any level and replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after going 28-37-1 in 4 seasons with the Cardinals.
Gannon was a three-sport athlete at Saint Ignatius, winning a state championship in basketball as a point guard, a district champion as a hurdler in track, and was also a standout wide receiver and defensive back.
A press conference is planned for Thursday in Arizona.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.