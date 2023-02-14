2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland native Jonathan Gannon named head coach of NFL’s Arizona Cardinals

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon watches during the second half...
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, on Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. Gannon is more focused on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers than interviewing for head coaching openings.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Gannon, a native of Cleveland and a graduate of Saint Ignatius, was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.

Gannon, 40, leaves the Philadelphia Eagles where he was defensive coordinator.

He has never been a head coach at any level and replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after going 28-37-1 in 4 seasons with the Cardinals.

Gannon was a three-sport athlete at Saint Ignatius, winning a state championship in basketball as a point guard, a district champion as a hurdler in track, and was also a standout wide receiver and defensive back.

A press conference is planned for Thursday in Arizona.

