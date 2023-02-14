Conneaut child rape suspect arrested in Florida national forest

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WOIO) - A Conneaut man wanted for allegedly raping a minor was arrested in a Florida national forest after being on the run for seven months, the U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The U.S. Marshals said 29-year-old Rutter is accused of raping a minor and having sexual contact with a minor from January of 2017 through January of 2019.

Rutter was wanted by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Conneaut Police Department for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members began searching for Rutter in July of 2022, said the U.S. Marshals.

The investigation led task force members to believe that Rutter fled Ashtabula County and headed south, the U.S. Marshals stated.

There were sighting of Rutter in Pennsylvania and West Virginia before he was finally caught in Florida, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals and Florida-Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force found Rutter hiding in an Astro van in the Ocala National Forest and arrested him the morning of Feb. 14, the release stated.

“We will never stop pursuing those that are accused of harming children, and this is another example of the nationwide reach of the US Marshals Service. No matter where these dangerous fugitives run to, we will find them,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated.

If you have information on a wanted fugitive, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a tip online.

Reward money is available, and tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

