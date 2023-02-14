2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Four keys to starting a small business

Online presence essential for any small business
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that 1 in 5 businesses fail within the first two years and 45% fail in the first five years.

According to financial experts like Danetha Doe, those statictics make it essential new business owners have motivation, determination and know their “why” before launching a new venture.

Doe, the owner of the website Money & Mimosas, said there are lots of ups and downs as a business owner and a your “why” is going to be the thing that sustains you and keeps you motivated.

She shared four tools every business owner needs to succeed:

Financial system: Online bookkeeping program like QuickBooks Online, Xero, or FreshBooks track money coming in and going out.

Data Tracking: Understanding your customer base and business trends allows you to see what does and doesn’t work and gives insight on how to grow your business. Shopify is a good solution for product-based business owners.

Organization Method: Programs like Asana, or Calendly help organize your tasks and better meet business goals.

Online Presence: Whether it’s a website or social media presence, you need a way for potential customers to find your business.

If you are interested in starting your own business, Doe provided ideas for funding your business. The Small Business Administration (SBA) has a guide on 10 steps to start your own business and USA.gov connects you to resources at your state level.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

MSU campus
MSU student from Ohio explains the terror of Monday’s shooting
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
A total of 11 suspects in the killing are now in U.S. custody. (Source: Gray News)
US arrests 4 tied to assassination of Haitian president
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt