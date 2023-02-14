2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine gives update on East Palestine train derailment

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

This will be DeWine’s third update on the train derailment and the controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride. After the controlled explosion, the chemicals were drained into a ditch and set on fire.

Due to the risk of explosion and concern over air and water quality, hundreds of residents in East Palestine and 20 homes in Pennsylvania were evacuated from their homes from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8.

They were allowed back into their neighborhoods the evening of Feb. 8, after officials said air quality “showed readings at points below safety screening levels for contaminants of concern.”

Residents near East Palestine frustrated, say their water has not been tested yet

Residents who have been notified that their drinking water is ‘at risk’ should call 330-849-3919.

DeWine has previously said he was going to have Norfolk-Southern pay for the clean-up.

