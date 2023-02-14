2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hazmat crews respond to suspicious materials found on Westgate Mall property

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Hazmat crews were called after Fairview Park Police responded to a report of suspicious materials found in a construction container on Westgate Mall property.

According to police, the construction container was in the parking lot between the Target and Kohl’s department stores.

Officers spoke with a construction contractor who, while retrieving tools from an employee’s car, found materials that if combined could create an explosion.

Police said they called in the Westshore Enforcement Bureaus’ Hazardous Materials Disposal Unit to deal with the materials.

While the department works to make the area safe, police said it is blocked off out of an “abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

