2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Medina County family escapes house fire

Valley City fire
Valley City fire((Source: Valley City firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a house fire in Valley City early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 6700 block of W. Law Rd.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they found heavy fire inside and through the roof of the garage.

All the residents were able to escape safely.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the garage and the east end of the house.

Brunswick Hills, Erhart/York, Litchfield, and Grafton firefighters helped battled the blaze.

Medina County Sheriff’s deputies and the Medina County Fire Investigation Team were also on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Huntmere Avenue
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
John Jordan III
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021
The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway
Akron-Canton Airport celebrates Allegiant Air first flight to Nashville
Cleveland Metroparks Police Department naming puppies
Cleveland Metroparks Police Department welcomes 2 new puppies