Medina County family escapes house fire

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a house fire in Valley City early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 6700 block of W. Law Rd.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said they found heavy fire inside and through the roof of the garage.

All the residents were able to escape safely.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the garage and the east end of the house.

Brunswick Hills, Erhart/York, Litchfield, and Grafton firefighters helped battled the blaze.

Medina County Sheriff’s deputies and the Medina County Fire Investigation Team were also on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.