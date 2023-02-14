MSU student from Ohio explains the terror of Monday’s shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in East Lansing, Michigan have confirmed the identities of the three students who were killed during Monday nights shooting at the Michigan State University campus.

The victims are Brian Fraser, a sophomore at Michigan State originally from Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, a junior also from Grosse Pointe, the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Junior Lexy Alston, who is from the Cleveland area and is a Broadcast Journalism student, was in class when the active shooter situation began on campus.

“That’s not the type of thing you’re going to expect to happen on your campus. So it was like, I was not believing in at first and finally, like, my professor got a police scanner and I’m like, This is real. This is not a drill,” Alston said, “This is actually happening right now. And that’s when I was like, this is happening. This is real.”

Alston says her class stayed in their classroom for hours. The terror she says she felt continued after police gave the all-clear.

“There was just too much unknowingness like to feel safe and comfortable. Especially being on campus,” Alston said, “You know, everyone was calling their parents saying they love you crying, just not knowing if you’re gonna make it home was terrifying.”

All classes at MSU are canceled until next week as the community continues to grieve.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.