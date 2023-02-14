New Boeing deal to bring millions to Ohio economy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new agreement between Boeing and Air India will see 220 new orders totaling $34 billion in spending. This will be the third largest sale of all time for Boeing and the second largest in quantity.

According to The White House, Ohio is one of the top ten states for productions lines, meaning much of the spending will be happening here at home. Special Advisor for CHIPS Implementation Ronnie Chatterji believes this will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

This massive order also signals a potential for future growth, bringing potentially many more orders to plants in Ohio.

