Northeast Ohio students share terrifying moments on Michigan State University campus during shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Junior Lexy Alston tells 19 News she was in her Broadcast Journalism Class on the set when she and her classmates got the alert to lockdown and shelter in place due to an active shooter on campus.

“That’s not the type of thing you’re going to expect to happen on your campus. So it was like, I was not believing in at first and finally, like, my professor got a police alert and I’m like, this is real. This is not a drill. This is actually happening right now. And that’s when I was like, this is happening. This is real,” she said.

Alston says they moved quickly to secure their safety.

“In the Comms Arts building, the doors don’t actually lock so my professor who was Laurie Dickerson, she had already planned for events. So she had a bungee cord actually in her office. So she grabbed the bungee cord and we piled into this room, which had two doors to enter in and she tied her bungee cord, knotted one side of the doorknob and pulled it across to the other door where she knotted another knot. So if you’re on the outside, you couldn’t open the door. And then we put up a piano against the door and we put a desk against the door, just anything that we could barricade ourselves in with, because we knew the doors don’t lock,” said Alston.

She tells 19 News she and her classmates stayed in that classroom for hours.

Even after they got the all-clear from police that the shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gun wound and that they could leave, they were still scared.

“There was just too much unknowingness like to feel safe and comfortable, especially being on campus. And of course, we had, my phone was blowing up. Be safe, be safe. So that was freaking me out. You know, everyone was calling their parents saying they love you crying, just not knowing if you’re gonna make it home was terrifying,” she said.

Alston tells 19 News she’s traumatized and wants to see changes on and off campus.

“I just want everyone to know that this is the reality of the world that we’re living in right now. Things like this do happen. And it’s happening way more than should be happening. I mean, it was only a few months ago, were another one in Michigan took place. It’s a current way more than it needs to be we need to be taking better safety protocols. Like why was I put in a room that we could not lock in a school campus that just that dumbfounded me,” said Alston. “And that should be the bare minimum. And then of course, we should have better security entrances. Again, I think that all buildings should have a key swipe in. I just think something needs to be done. And it’s just going to keep happening. And it’s going to keep getting worse until it does and until somebody speaks up until actual change is implemented,” she said.

19 News reached out to Michigan State University officials regarding safety on campus.

