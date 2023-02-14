Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm the next few days; highest chance of rain Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm pattern continues. Increasing high clouds for your Valentine’s Day today. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. We are tracking low pressure this morning over the Texas Panhandle. This storm will track into Iowa by this evening. Some moisture will sneak in here later tonight. Scattered light showers overnight and into early tomorrow morning. The wind will be increasing out of the south. The wind could gust over 35 mph at times overnight. Temperatures will fall a little this evening then rise back into the 50s by 7:00 a.m. Record warm temperatures still in play tomorrow. We are forecasting a high well in the 60s to around 70 degrees across the area. It’ll be very windy. A south to southwest wind will gust over 43 mph at times. We should see a good deal of sun in the afternoon. A second, more potent storm, will impact the area Thursday. A high chance of rain develops. The rain amounts forecast to be heavy in spots. There is a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening as a major cold front rolls through.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.