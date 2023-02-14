2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northern Ohio sees 145 fugitives arrested in U.S. Marshal Service operation

Operation North Star
Operation North Star(Bennie J. Davis III | Source. U.S. Marshal Service)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 145 fugitives in the second phase of its high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative, according to a press release.

Officials say phase two of Operation North Star focused on the countries most violent offenders in 10 cities:

  • Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Jackson, Mississippi
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Oakland, California
  • Puerto Rico

The 30-day initiative focused on fugitives wanted for serious violent and harmful offenses, prioritizing crimes that used firearms and showed risk factors associated with violence, the press release says.

. “The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Officials say 59 fugitives were arrested for assault, 20 for robbery, 17 for sex offenses and 14 for homicide in Northern Ohio.

The release says members of the Cleveland Division of Police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County were instrumental in the success of this operation.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority,” stated Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

“Operations like this are a great example of how we can leverage our partnerships and work collaboratively for a safer city. We are grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in this effort,” Bibb said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Elce Malik-Bey (Source; Cleveland police)
Bodies of Cleveland men found in Lake Erie identified
Huntmere Avenue
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
John Jordan III
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021
The party stars at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Allegiant gates and runway
Akron-Canton Airport celebrates Allegiant Air first flight to Nashville