NTSB announces preliminary malfunction that caused East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on Feb. 14 naming the malfunction that cause a train carrying hazardous chemicals to derail in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

“NTSB investigators have identified and examined the rail car that initiated the derailment. Surveillance video from a residence showed what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment. The wheelset from the suspected railcar has been collected as evidence for metallurgical examination. The suspected overheated wheel bearing has been collected and will be examined by engineers from the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, D.C.”

The report does not identify what caused the wheel bearing to overheat at this time.

The report made it clear the NTSB has a particular interest in the five rail cars that were carrying the extremely hazardous chemical vinyl chloride.

“The vinyl chloride tank car top fittings, including the relief valves, were removed and secured in a locked intermodal container pending an NTSB examination. Once the fittings are examined by NTSB investigators, they will be shipped to Texas for testing, which will be conducted under the direction of the NTSB.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.