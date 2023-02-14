Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues car on I-90 through Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued a car through multiple cities late Monday night.

The chase started around the W117th I-90 exit heading eastbound around 11:30 p.m.

IN PURSUIT; OSHP trying to stop a car wanted for traffic violations according to radio traffic. Chases speeds were 40-60 MPH lite traffic. Kudos to @OSHP troopers using extreme patience and allowing the suspect to surrender without incident. pic.twitter.com/ba5XTqmapn — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 14, 2023

State troopers followed the car to the east side, pulling over before the East 55th exit.

The driver was arrested and put in the back of the cruiser where he was given a breathalyzer.

The I-90 Eastbound chase ended at the E 55th Street Exit. The suspect was apprehended without incident. I observed a breathalyzer test being administered. No injuries or other MVAs were reported. pic.twitter.com/mD0Ns9v2V3 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 14, 2023

No one was hurt during the chase and no accidents were reported.

