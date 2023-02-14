Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues car on I-90 through Cleveland
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued a car through multiple cities late Monday night.
The chase started around the W117th I-90 exit heading eastbound around 11:30 p.m.
State troopers followed the car to the east side, pulling over before the East 55th exit.
The driver was arrested and put in the back of the cruiser where he was given a breathalyzer.
No one was hurt during the chase and no accidents were reported.
