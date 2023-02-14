Painesville drug investigation brings warrant and arrest

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Four agencies worked together to serve search and arrest warrants in Painesville, according to a police report.

Officials say the Lake County Narcotics Agency, Painesville Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake County Probation Department served the warrants at a Painesville apartment Friday.

The apartment is reported to be connected to an ongoing drug investigation, according to a press report.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant, and was wanted on criminal charges by the Wickliffe and Euclid Police Departments.

Additional charges involving drug trafficking, drug possession and tampering with evidence will be pressed, officials say.

Police say agents recovered roughly $800 worth of crack cocaine, 90 suspected fentanyl tablets, 10 suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia and over $1,400 in cash.

