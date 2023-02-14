2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville man charged in shooting; victim hospitalized

Anthony Lecarlo Jones
Anthony Lecarlo Jones(Source: Painesville police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police said a 24-year-old man is behind bars after turning himself in for a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday outside a business on Richmond Street.

The suspect, identified by police as Anthony Lecarlo Jones Jr., of Painesville, is facing a felonious assault charge and $250,000 bond.

Police said Jones shot and injured a 21-year-old Painesville man who was in the business parking lot.

The victim drove himself to a Concord hospital but was later flown to MetroHealth in Cleveland, according to police.

Jones is due back in court on Feb. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

