Sentencing for man convicted of killing a woman in East Cleveland in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man convicted of fatally shooting a woman in East Cleveland in 2021 will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

John Jordan III pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 to murder and felonious assault.

Jordan, 35, shot and killed Chanika Clark, 32, on Oct. 12, 2021.

East Cleveland police said the couple got into an argument at a home near Northfield and Euclid Avenues. They then continued to argue outside the home and Jordan shot her one time before fleeing.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Clark to a local hospital, where the Maple Heights mom died from her injuries.

Police arrested Jordan on Oct. 21, 2021 at a home in the 17000 block of Throckley Ave. in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.