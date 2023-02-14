Short-term rentals under fire after shooting injures 2 teens in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After two teenagers were shot outside a short-term rental in Tremont, Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack posted a message to a social media page that led to a spirited debate about ongoing issues with those rentals, such as those available on apps like Airbnb.

“We can’t have this in our neighborhood,” said McCormack, whose ward includes the popular neighborhood. “That’s exactly why we’re working with property owners like this to get rid of these problem short-term rentals. We don’t hate Airbnb, they’re a part of our economy but we want to make sure they’re under control.”

Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, the 14 and 16-year-old were shot near W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. They were treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The 16-year-old was grazed in the hand and the 14-year-old was shot in the hip. Their conditions are non-life-threatening, police said.

In a post to a social media page, McCormack said the boys told police they were with a group of teens staying at a nearby Airbnb when a vehicle drove by and someone started shooting.

The teens have not been cooperative with police, the councilman told 19 News.

“When things like this happen, our residents are really concerned and upset,” he said.

Some residents echoed the councilman’s comments when responding to his post online; others defended the rental properties, pointing out there are good hosts. Some blamed the problems squarely on those who commit the crimes,

In order to operate short-term rentals and vacation properties within city limits, property owners must seek regulatory approval.

“This took place in an illegal Airbnb,” said McCormack. “Thankfully the property manager, who said he was not aware of it, is addressing the issue and getting rid of that place. But look, we can’t have this havoc in our neighborhood.”

McCormack specifically mentioned one property in Tremont notorious for house parties; he said it’s owned by out-of-state investors.

“If the house next door to you every single day has a different group of people in it, that’s not a great neighbor. We’ve got to find a solution with these limited lodgings... where we have some sort of level of them in our communities but they’re responsible and respectful of their neighbors and when they act up and when problem like this happen, the city can shut them down. That’s what we’re working towards.”

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is asked to call Cleveland police.

