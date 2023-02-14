Shots fired after car crash near the Cleveland Clinic, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said shots were fired after a car accident on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.

Shots fired near Cleveland Clinic ((Source: WOIO))

The shooting happened in the area of E. 96th and Euclid Avenue, right near the main campus of the Cleveland Clinic.

According to officers, nobody was struck by gunfire and the incident is being investigated as a possible road-rage shooting.

Cleveland Clinic officials said their “campus is secure and patient care was not impacted.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.