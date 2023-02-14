South Euclid police looking for missing man

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are looking for a 64-year-old man who walked away from home early Monday morning, police say.

Police say Dexter Russell recently moved to the area and likely does not know his current address.

Russel has undiagnosed memory issues, according to police.

Please contact South Euclid Police at (216) 381-1234 with any information.

