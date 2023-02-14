U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his seven-year-old daughter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals early Tuesday morning.

Officials said Joshua Lynch, 35, was arrested at a home in Cleveland.

Joshua Lynch ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police charged Lynch with aggravated murder for the deadly shooting of Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Jovon Lynch ((Source: Family))

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.