U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child

Huntmere Avenue
Huntmere Avenue((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his seven-year-old daughter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals early Tuesday morning.

Officials said Joshua Lynch, 35, was arrested at a home in Cleveland.

Joshua Lynch
Joshua Lynch((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Cleveland police charged Lynch with aggravated murder for the deadly shooting of Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Jovon Lynch
Jovon Lynch((Source: Family))

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

