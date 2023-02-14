2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman dies after car rolls over in 3-car Stark County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-car crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon claimed the life of a driver after her Jeep was pushed off the road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on SR-172 near milepost 21 in Osnaburg Township at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the initial crash investigation revealed a white 2019 Chevrolet van was driving eastbound on SR-172 and stopped in traffic when the Dodge van struck the back of the Chevrolet.

The Dodge came to a stop off the right side of the road, said OSHP.

The Chevrolet was pushed left of center and struck the red 2020 Jeep Station Wagon that was heading west, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the Jeep went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner, OSHP confirmed.

She was identified by OSHP as 52-year-old Denise Decker of East Canton.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified by OSHP as a 26-year-old Minerva man, and the driver of the Dodge was a 35-year-old Minerva man.

Their conditions were not listed by OSHP.

OSHP confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Decker and the driver of the Dodge were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

  • OSHP listed these agencies that assisted on scene:
  • Ohio Department of Transportation
  • Osnaburg Township Fire and EMS
  • Nimishillen Fire Department
  • Louisville EMS
  • Stark County Coroner’s Office
  • Patriot’s Towing

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Head-on Portage County crash kills Calif. man, seriously injures other driver
A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department...
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
Hauserman Road accident
Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident