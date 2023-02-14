Woman dies after car rolls over in 3-car Stark County crash

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-car crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon claimed the life of a driver after her Jeep was pushed off the road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on SR-172 near milepost 21 in Osnaburg Township at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the initial crash investigation revealed a white 2019 Chevrolet van was driving eastbound on SR-172 and stopped in traffic when the Dodge van struck the back of the Chevrolet.

The Dodge came to a stop off the right side of the road, said OSHP.

The Chevrolet was pushed left of center and struck the red 2020 Jeep Station Wagon that was heading west, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the Jeep went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner, OSHP confirmed.

She was identified by OSHP as 52-year-old Denise Decker of East Canton.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified by OSHP as a 26-year-old Minerva man, and the driver of the Dodge was a 35-year-old Minerva man.

Their conditions were not listed by OSHP.

OSHP confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

Decker and the driver of the Dodge were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

OSHP listed these agencies that assisted on scene:

Ohio Department of Transportation

Osnaburg Township Fire and EMS

Nimishillen Fire Department

Louisville EMS

Stark County Coroner’s Office

Patriot’s Towing

