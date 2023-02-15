2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing

Shanya Moore
Shanya Moore(Garfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Feb. 15 to help find missing 16-year-old Shanya Moore.

She was described by police as approximately 5′7″ tall, 232 pounds, with blonde and brown hair.

Police said she ran away from home and was last seen by her mother.

Her mother said she was wearing a pink hoodie with writing on the front, black leggings, brown Ugg boots, and a pink bonnet, according to police.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Shanya Moore
Shanya Moore(Garfield Heights Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Collinwood High School
Shots fired near Collinwood High School in Cleveland
Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.
Cleveland’s police union give Safety Director Howard a vote of ‘no confidence’
Reporter Arrested In East Palestine
Ohio Attorney General dismisses charges against NewsNation reporter
Euclid Marc's robbed
Euclid Marc’s robbed, manager hit with gun