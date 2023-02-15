16-year-old Garfield Heights girl reported missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked the community on Feb. 15 to help find missing 16-year-old Shanya Moore.

She was described by police as approximately 5′7″ tall, 232 pounds, with blonde and brown hair.

Police said she ran away from home and was last seen by her mother.

Her mother said she was wearing a pink hoodie with writing on the front, black leggings, brown Ugg boots, and a pink bonnet, according to police.

Call Garfield Heights Police at 216-475-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Shanya Moore (Garfield Heights Police)

