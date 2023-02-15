2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: High winds and record warmth today, rain tomorrow, and possible severe storms tomorrow evening

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wild couple of days ahead for sure so buckle up. A surge of unseasonably warm air in place today. We are starting the day out with a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a brief shower, especially west of Cleveland this morning. The sun comes out by afternoon. The potential for damaging winds will be there through the afternoon. Winds could gust over 50 mph at times out of the southwest. Afternoon temperatures forecast to be in the 65 to 70 degree range. The wind decreases rapidly by this evening. The wind shifts to the north later tonight and clouds develop. A second system comes in from the southwest tomorrow. Rain develops during the morning tomorrow. The rain could be heavy at times in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler along the lakeshore with the lake breeze. A strong cold front Thursday evening could be the focus for a round of storms that could turn severe.

