19 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rain moves in Thursday; strong storms possible later in the day

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

Widespread rain will move in from the south over the course of the morning.

Scattered storms will be possible during the early-evening hours, some of which may be strong to severe.

The main threat will be strong, damaging wind gusts.

With a front in the area, there will be a wide range of temperatures tomorrow.

Lakeshore counties may very well get stuck in the 40s while counties south of Cleveland will be well into the 50s.

The rain will move out in the evening.

In the meantime, today’s big weather story has been the wind.

Winds will continue to subside through the evening.

Those strong southerly winds ushered in record-high temperatures this afternoon.

However, by Friday, it will be significantly colder.

Temperatures on Friday will only top out in the upper 20s.

Bands and squalls of lake effect snow will drift across the area.

