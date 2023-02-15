2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 dogs rescued from East Cleveland apartment fire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two dogs were rescued from an East Cleveland apartment building as units filled with flames and dense smoke early Sunday morning, firefighters confirmed.

East Cleveland Fire said crews were sent to the apartment building at approximately 6 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming out of the first floor window.

As the blaze was being put out, firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches.

East Cleveland firefighters confirmed no injuries were reported, but two dogs were saved.

Video of firefighters first attacking the flames captured by a helmet camera was shared by East Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 500.

