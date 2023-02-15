2 Strong 4 Bullies
36-year-old man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side

W. 80th murder
W. 80th murder((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s West side late Tuesday evening.

Cleveland police said officers were called to the 1300 block of W. 80th Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Officers had several blocks closed during the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jonathan Salo, of Cleveland.

There are no arrests.

