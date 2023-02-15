36-year-old man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s West side late Tuesday evening.

Cleveland police said officers were called to the 1300 block of W. 80th Street just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Officers had several blocks closed during the investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jonathan Salo, of Cleveland.

There are no arrests.

