4 arrested in connection with Canton murder

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of four people are in custody for the murder of a 33-year-old Canton man earlier this week.

Canton police said Adrian Armstead was found shot to death at a home located in the 1200 block of 8th St. NE around 4 a.m Tuesday, Feb. 14.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Armstead laying in a hallway.

EMS transported Armstead to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Canton police arrested three woman and one man in connection with the homicide.

Roscoe Alford, 38, is charged with murder.

Alice Benson, 37, is charged with obstructing justice, three counts of child endangering and an unrelated felony warrant.

Brittany Reeves, 33, is charged with tampering with evidence.

Catherine Graddy, 51, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

