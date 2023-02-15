2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Firefighters battle blaze at Timber Top Apartments

(FILE)
(FILE)(WALA)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron Firefighters are currently fighting a fire in the 1800 block of Treetop Trail that is located in the Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes complex.

The fire started around 420pm.

There are no known injuries at this time.

This is located in the same complex as an October 2022 CO poisoning that hospitalized 10 and killed one person.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Wonderstruck Music and Arts Festival 2021
WonderStruck 2023 festival lineup announced
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas talks about being elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
INTERVIEW: Cleveland mother fights against gun violence following son's unsolved murder
INTERVIEW: Cleveland mother fights against gun violence following son's unsolved murder
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
East Palestine’s municipal water system has ‘no detection of contaminants’ from train derailment, EPA says