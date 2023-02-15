Akron Firefighters battle blaze at Timber Top Apartments

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron Firefighters are currently fighting a fire in the 1800 block of Treetop Trail that is located in the Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes complex.

The fire started around 420pm.

There are no known injuries at this time.

This is located in the same complex as an October 2022 CO poisoning that hospitalized 10 and killed one person.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News will have more information when it is made available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.