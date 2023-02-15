Arraignment for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his seven-year-old daughter is scheduled to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday.

Joshua Lynch, 35, surrendered to police late Monday.

Joshua Lynch ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Police charged Lynch with aggravated murder for the deadly shooting of Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Jovon Lynch ((Source: Family))

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.