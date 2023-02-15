2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bentleyville Police say resident was home when house was broken into

Bentleyville police say they are looking for two men who broke into a house Tuesday afternoon.
Bentleyville police say they are looking for two men who broke into a house Tuesday afternoon.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTLEYVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bentleyville police say they are looking for two men who broke into a house Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the break-in happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The two men were armed as they entered the house on Quail Ridge Drive, the press release says.

Police say the men fled the scene when they were found the resident was at home.

An investigation is under way and police are searching for the suspects.

Report any suspicious activity to the Bentleyville Police Department via 440-247-7321.

