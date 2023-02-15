Chuck Kyle on Saint Ignatius grad Jonathan Gannon: ‘It’s his time’
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chuck Kyle, the legendary Saint Ignatius High School coach, is proud of his former player Jonathan Gannon being named head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
“It’s his time,” Kyle told 19News Wednesday. “He knows the X’s and O’s better than me.”
Kyle remembered Gannon as an outstanding athlete at Saint Ignatius who “got the coaching bug” in college after an injury at Louisville.
Gannon will be introduced in Arizona at a press conference Thursday.
Kyle retired after 40 years as Ignatius coach in November. He led the school to 11 state titles and 2 national championships.
