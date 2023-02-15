Chuck Kyle on Saint Ignatius grad Jonathan Gannon: ‘It’s his time’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chuck Kyle, the legendary Saint Ignatius High School coach, is proud of his former player Jonathan Gannon being named head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s his time,” Kyle told 19News Wednesday. “He knows the X’s and O’s better than me.”

Kyle remembered Gannon as an outstanding athlete at Saint Ignatius who “got the coaching bug” in college after an injury at Louisville.

Congratulations to coach Gannon! Here is a throwback to when he clinched our first State Championship in 2001 at the free throw stripe! https://t.co/Uux8k7UHLw pic.twitter.com/0IZTMROotm — Saint Ignatius Basketball (@SIHSBasketball1) February 14, 2023

Gannon will be introduced in Arizona at a press conference Thursday.

Kyle retired after 40 years as Ignatius coach in November. He led the school to 11 state titles and 2 national championships.

