Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas talks about being elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 last week.

On Wednesday, Thomas talked to the media about the honor.

An all-time great on and off the field. Joe's tremendous legacy will be cemented forever in Canton. pic.twitter.com/v5wbcWkD1n — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 10, 2023

This was Thomas’ first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after retiring from the NFL in 2018.

The 11-year vet, who spent his entire career in Northeast Ohio, was known as the NFL’s “Ironman” for his streak of 10,363 snaps played.

Thomas’ illustrious career included 10 Pro Bowl designations and 6 first-team All-Pro selections.

Blessed and honored beyond belief! pic.twitter.com/9sAafkYGot — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 10, 2023

Thomas is the seventh offensive tackle in NFL history to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and the 18th Cleveland Browns player to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas, the No. 369 member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be enshrined in Canton in August.

