CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s east side overnight.

A vacant house caught fire around 12:15 a.m. in the area of East 70th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Working House Fire. E70th at Cedar Avenue. The house was reported vacant. There is a for sale sign in front of it. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/uLH8midOjm — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 15, 2023

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

