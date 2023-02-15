Cleveland man delivers dumped mail and checks to neighbors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man helped save a community a world of trouble by delivering mail and checks dump on the road for free.

“I noticed that there were checks in there. I was like if I take this back to the post office, they are going to have a long time before they get their checks,” said Jason Fleming.

Fleming told 19 News he found checks dumped here on East 152nd Street and Darwin in the Collinwood neighborhood Saturday night.

The next morning, he made his own deliveries.

He said some mail had addresses as far as the Euclid area.

“It was more than this. It was way more than this” Fleming said in Facebook video of him delivering mail.

He said he is not sure how this happened, but he has an idea.

“I definitely believe it was the mailman” said Fleming “And left everything there”.

Fleming said the rest of the mail he did not deliver he dropped off at the closest Post office on East 152 Street.

19 News called to ask if there was any investigation about the dumped mail, but they declined to comment.

Fleming said he was told the mail was not part of their route.

We asked him, if it were a mailman that did this, what does he want the next steps to be?

“I believe he should get fired,” said Fleming. “I thought about myself because I was thinking this could have been mine here an then I would have been waiting and not knowing where it is at”

There is no telling how or why this happened.

Fleming said he just wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to him and anyone else.

