Cleveland police: Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help to find 17-year-old Damaso Rivera Jr., who has been missing since Feb. 9.

According to police, Damaso was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers with a red stripe and black shoes.

He is about 6 feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he could be near Max Hayes or West Ridgewood Drive and Ridge Road in Parma.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

