2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police: Have you seen this missing 17-year-old?

Damaso Rivera Jr
Damaso Rivera Jr(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help to find 17-year-old Damaso Rivera Jr., who has been missing since Feb. 9.

According to police, Damaso was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers with a red stripe and black shoes.

He is about 6 feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he could be near Max Hayes or West Ridgewood Drive and Ridge Road in Parma.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Fire damages home on Cleveland's West Side
Fire damages 2 homes on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland man delivers dumped mail
Cleveland man delivers dumped mail and checks to neighbors
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Hyundai, Kia announce free software upgrade in effort to end national theft spree
Westgate Mall Hazmat
Hazmat scene cleared at Westgate Mall property