Cleveland woman found guilty of 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Cleveland woman was found guilty late Tuesday of shooting two women in Cleveland on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Dominique Johnson, 29, died from her injuries. A second woman survived.

Katia Chappell shot both victims inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: WOIO)

Chappell was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Maple Heights on Jan. 10, 2022.

Her jury trial began on Feb. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula.

On Feb. 14, a jury found Chappell guilty on all counts; including, aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

Her sentencing date has not been scheduled.