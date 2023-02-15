Cleveland woman found guilty of 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Cleveland woman was found guilty late Tuesday of shooting two women in Cleveland on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
Dominique Johnson, 29, died from her injuries. A second woman survived.
Katia Chappell shot both victims inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Chappell was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Maple Heights on Jan. 10, 2022.
Her jury trial began on Feb. 8 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula.
On Feb. 14, a jury found Chappell guilty on all counts; including, aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.
Her sentencing date has not been scheduled.