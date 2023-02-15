Cleveland’s police union will release no confidence vote results regarding Safety Director Howard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will release the results of their no confidence vote in Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard Wednesday morning.

The CPPA held an emergency directors meeting Monday afternoon.

The meeting was called after Howard’s recent comments about Irish police officers being biased. Howard made the comments during an event at The Word Church on Feb. 6.

“In this country, the Irish at one time were not considered white, the Irish flooded police departments, the Irish flooded fire departments, the Irish flooded safety forces to the point where we wear bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it,” said Howard.

“This is close as we’re going to get without coming to a close stop. And we can’t ignore, in this process of rebuilding, that racism is in the DNA of America. So there is a certain type of person that has historically applied to be police in this country, and we’re not a part of that certain type of person,” said Howard.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Howard released an apology for his remarks.

“The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association will not accept an apology from Director Karrie Howard. The only just solution to his blatant bias would be termination,” posted the CPPA on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.